SVCC Impact Program volunteers log 25,000 hours

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program volunteers have logged 25,000 hours of service to the community.

SVCC’s Impact Program is an earned-tuition program that allows students to earn tuition and fees at Sauk Valley Community College through volunteer service.

Eligible students who graduate within the college’s district must volunteer 25 hours of community service each year of high school to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at SVCC, or until they earn their degree – whichever comes first.

“Reaching the 25,000 volunteer hours milestone is such a huge accomplishment for the Impact students,” said Ashleigh Sorenson, Impact Program director. “They are pouring their time and skills into our community to ensure a bright future for themselves and the Sauk Valley.”

The Impact Program currently has over 1,000 students enrolled who are connecting with volunteer partners through the program. Currently, the program has 200 volunteer partners that offer opportunities for students to volunteer and get involved in their organizations. Students are able to pick between organizations and opportunities to give back in ways that interest them.

“My favorite part about volunteering is serving and helping my community to make it better. Because I have pride in my community, volunteering is a great way to support and give back,” said Jack Delhotal, Ashton-Franklin Center High School student.

For more information on the Impact Program, or to become a volunteer partner, contact Ashleigh Sorenson at ashleigh.m.sorenson@svcc.edu.