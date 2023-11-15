Rock Falls’ Centennial Park holiday display lights up Nov. 24

ROCK FALLS - Centennial Park, 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls, will shine bright for the fourth consecutive holiday season as visitors enjoy festive light displays put together by local businesses, churches, schools and organizations.

The holiday light display has grown this year, with seven more displays added throughout the park.

The event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30-8:30 p.m., beginning Friday, Nov. 24, through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered through the park Saturday, Nov. 25. The horse-drawn wagon rides will be provided by the Northern Star Farm, of Popular Grove, and will be sponsored by Candlelight Inn. The wagon rides will be available from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with the last ride around 8:15 p.m. This is on a first-come, first-served basis. No vehicles will be allowed to drive through the park on this date. Visitors are asked to park on the side streets and walk to the Little Schoolhouse parking lot for the horse-drawn wagon rides. The Salvation Army of Sterling/Rock Falls will be serving hot chocolate on this evening. Cost is a free-will donation.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, donations of canned food will be collected at the entrance and will be donated to the Sauk Valley Food Bank.

On Friday, Dec. 8, bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys For Tots of Whiteside County.

If you are interested in volunteering, call Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106 to get signed up. For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.