SVM area roundup for Monday, Nov. 13: AFC, Eastland girls basketball drop season openers

Girls basketball
Pecatonica 55, Ashton-Franklin Center 37: At Pecatonica, the Indians outscored the Raiders 31-17 in the second half to pull away for a season-opening win on Monday.
Leaders for Ashton-Franklin Center were Taylor Jahn with 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists, Alexis Schwarz with eight points and 11 rebounds, and Brianna Gonnerman and Audree Dorn with six points and three assists apiece. Gonnerman also had four rebounds and three steals.
Elaina Rager paced Pecatonica with 30 points, while Lauren Mellentine added 18 points.
Bureau Valley 46, Henry-Senachwine 23: At Princeton, the Storm doubled up the Mallards in a season-opening win.
Kate Salisbury led Bureau Valley with 19 points, while Kate Stoller and Taylor Neuhalfen added 10 points apiece.
Henry-Senachwine led 8-6 after the first quarter but was outscored 40-15 over the next three.
Lena-Winslow 45, Eastland 41: At Lena, the Panthers built a 23-18 halftime lead, then held off the Cougars for an NUIC win.
Leaders for Eastland were Morgan McCullough with 13 points and three rebounds, Trixie Carroll with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Olivia Klinefelter with six points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Aquin 64, West Carroll 26: At Savanna, the Bulldogs built a 44-14 halftime lead and cruised to a season-opening win over the Thunder.
West Carroll was led by Domynique Lego and Emma Randecker with eight points apiece. Lego also had three steals and Randecker added five rebounds.
Boys bowling
Sterling 2,998, Erie-Prophetstown 2,116: At Blackhawk Lanes, the Golden Warriors defeated the Panthers by 882 pins in their home-opening dual.
Sterling was led by Brenden Stanley’s 614 series (256, 154, 204) followed by Bryce Kooy’s 576 (179, 225, 172), Ross Eden’s 496, Connor Jagitsch’s 465, Preston Near’s 429 and Phelix Cervantez’s 418.
Erie-Prophetstown was led by Keith Goodson’s 466 series followed by Brenden Boggs-Chavez’s 365, Robert Winters’ 348, Ryder Sumner’s 328, Brice Howell’s 319 and Hunter Howard’s 290.