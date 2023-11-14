Leo’s Marvelous Bites opens in downtown Dixon

DIXON — The bite Celia Fernandez took when she entered the food business was a bigger one than she originally had planned.

“I had planned on a food truck, not a restaurant,” said Fernandez, co-owner of Leo’s Marvelous Bites, a new Puerto Rican restaurant in downtown Dixon. Her brother, David Solis, and his wife, Violet Solis, are also co-owners.

Located at 221 W. First St., the restaurant officially opened late Tuesday morning in time for lunch. Fernandez spent about two years working out of the Kitchen Incubator of Northwest Illinois in Sterling.

Word of mouth and Leo’s Marvelous Bites’ participation in various area festivals and events are what got them to where they are now, Fernandez said.

They had a grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 11, and about 200 people came through, she said. She only heard two complaints.

“It was awesome, but we still have some stuff to work on,” Fernandez said. “The people that came, we were bombarded from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. I’m so grateful to have loyal customers.”

Leo’s Marvelous Bites is named after Fernandez’s late brother, Leoner “Leo” Melendez, and his love of Marvel Comics. Melendez died from COVID-19 on Dec. 28, 2020, at his home.

He always was so proud of her cooking, Fernandez said. When Melendez died, Fernandez decided it was time to move forward with his vision for her cooking, she said.

Cooking always has been Fernandez’s forte.

“I see something and I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to try that,’” Fernandez said. “Then you add your own twist. I’ve always been known for my cooking at home with the family. I’m the girl that has to do Thanksgiving.”

She’s been involved in the restaurant business since age 16, Fernandez said.

One of her first jobs was as a manager at Amato’s Pizza in Chicago. They hired her when she was barely 16, and she stayed there until age 21, Fernandez said. After moving to Dixon, she worked at Basil Tree Ristorante as a dishwasher.

“I used to watch what they were doing and I’m like, ‘Dude, now everything makes sense,’” Fernandez said. “The, ‘Hey, don’t let the water run too much. Hey, we’ve got to work on this.’ I get it now.”

Leo’s Marvelous Bites’ menu includes various empanadas named after Marvel characters; steak, chicken or beef taco plates; Italian beef sandwiches; tripleta sandwiches; fried plantains; and more.

“It’s been such positive feedback,” Fernandez said. “I was hesitant about introducing Puerto Rican food to the area.”

Leo’s Marvelous Bites is open Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers are encouraged to call ahead at least 30 minutes to place their orders to avoid longer wait times.

The restaurant can be reached by phone at 815-677-9017, by email at leosmarvel53@yahoo.com or on its Facebook page.

They are open on holidays, including Christmas, and delivery is free on those days.