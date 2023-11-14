Dixon VFW to host Honor Flight fundraiser

DIXON - A baked potato and soup bar will raise funds for the next Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

The fundraiser will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Dixon VFW, 1560 state Route 38, Dixon.

The menu includes a baked potato with all the fixings and several choices of soup, including chili, broccoli cheese, chicken noodle and potato. The cost is a free-will donation.

Music will start at 4:30 p.m. Les Wilson, Les Floto and Jeff Kromer will perform.

Proceeds will help fund area veterans going on the next Honor Flight trip to Washington.

Applications for veterans and guardians will be available for the next flight.