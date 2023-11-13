Rendezvous Arts evening features actress from Star Wars I and II, musicians

DIXON – In the spring of 2020, a group of artists came together to discuss the new reality of performing arts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together, they formed Rendezvous Arts – a not-for-profit organization centered on connecting people to the arts in a more visceral, informed experience to enrich the lives of the audience through personal interaction with artists, musicians and one another. They produce monthly events from September through May in Dixon, Lake Forest and Chicago.

Rendezvous Arts will be featured at Dixon Stage Left on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Doors open at 7 p.m., when attendees can peruse art and visit with visual artist, Weriem. With a passion for the performing arts, an eye for detail and a love for historical elements, Weriem likes to capture the theatricality of life. Colored pencils allow her to play with successive layers of pigments to add depth, saturation and energy to her drawings. When she uses black ink only, the contrast creates bold, graphic compositions.

As a child and teenage actress she appeared in advertising and movies, including Star Wars I and II. Beverages will be available for purchase.

A Rendezvous Arts concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The musicians will present one of Mozart’s own favorite compositions – his C minor Serenade. The group will also play octets by Haydn and Beethoven.

A conversation with the artists is from 8:45-9:15 p.m. There will be an opportunity to purchase art.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at 306 W. First St., Dixon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit www.RendezvousArts.org.