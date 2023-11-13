Dixon Stuff the Squad event collects 1,720 pounds of food

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office collected 1,720 pounds of food and $1,657 in cash donations during its second annual Stuff the Squad event Saturday.

The sheriff’s office announced the results of the food drive on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the community for their generosity and help in donating to our second annual Stuff the Squad event,” the Facebook post read.

The event, which benefited the Dixon Community Food Pantry, took place in the RiverWorks Coworking parking lot, 224 N. Galena Ave., Dixon.

In October, 334 families, including a total of 1,097 individuals, visited the Dixon Community Food Pantry and were provided with seven to 10 days worth of food. The pantry is struggling to remain stocked in terms of both food and volunteers, Josie Whaley, acting president of the board of directors, said last week.

The Dixon Community Food Pantry is located at 2001 W. Fourth St. Individuals and families in need can pick up food from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Guests must show an ID or bill in their name proving they currently reside within Lee County.

Donations are accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an alternative donation drop-off time, call Whaley at 815-440-5374. Ideal donations include most nonperishable food items, but they also accept fresh food, Whaley said. Homegrown vegetables also can be donated. Monetary donations also are good because the Dixon Community Food Pantry can buy supplies from food banks, the cost of which sometimes is cheaper than regular grocery stores, Whaley said.

To volunteer at the food pantry, call volunteer coordinator Betty Kanzler at 815-677-4863.