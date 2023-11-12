SVM area roundup for Saturday, Nov. 11: Dixon boys bowling takes 17th at 42-team Lancer Invite

Boys bowling
Lancer Invite: At Stardust Bowl, Dixon placed 17th out of 42 teams from across the state on Saturday. Clark Bonnewell led the Dukes with a 1,280 series (16h place out of 262 bowlers) followed by Cody Geil (1,187) and Wyatt Miller (1,136).
Lee Lohman Invite: At Geneseo, Sterling placed sixth out of 12 teams with 4,279 pins.
Geneseo was the team champion with 5,374 pins.
Sophomore Bryce Kooy led the Golden Warriors with a 1,016 six-game series, placing eighth overall.
Oregon Fresh/Soph Invitational: At Plum Hollow, host Oregon placed teams in third and seventh place at the 11-team event.
The Hawks were led by fifth-place medalist RJ Keene with a 1,132 series. Aiden Currier (11th, 1,028 series), Caleb Ehrler (14th, 973 series), Zakk West (16th, 968 series) and Ivan Hernandez (19th, 956 series) also finished top 20 for Oregon.
Dixon finished fourth with 4,537 pins. Freshman Daniel Sotelo led the Dukes with a 1,046 series followed by fellow freshman Aaron Fitzanko’s 1,026. Fitzanko had the fifth-highest game of the tournament with a 231.
Friday’s late result
Oregon 3,411, Rochelle 3,290: At T-Byrd Lanes, the Hawks defeated the Hubs by 121 pins on Friday.
Oregon’s Brady Davis led the way with a 734 series (245, 244, 245), blowing away all Oregon boys bowling scores from last season by nearly 50 pins. The series also ranks top-15 all-time in Oregon boys bowling history.
The Hawks’ Gavvin Surmo followed with a 674 series (154, 264, 256), Matthew Stahl rolled a 578 (232 high game), Ethan Smice chipped in a 512, Codey Dunbar totaled a 476 and Aiden Currier added a 437.