Rock Falls mayor: Ask veterans to tell their stories

ROCK FALLS – The city’s mayor led Rock Falls’ Veterans Day observance on Saturday, asking attendees to listen and learn from those who have served the nation.

“Today is a day of celebration and recognition, but in some ways it’s also a solemn one,” said Mayor Rodney Kleckler, who was the keynote speaker at the observance hosted by Rock Falls American Legion Post No. 902 in Veterans Park. Commander Darrell Mattson and Chaplain Wilbur Wildman led the ceremony, with Theresa Heffelfinger singing the national anthem and the Battle Hymn of the Republic. The ceremony also featured the Rock Falls American Legion Honor Guard’s three-volley salute.

Kleckler explained the day originally was observed as Armistice Day on the 11th day of the 11th month, and marked the end of World War I, which was the war believed to be the one that would end all wars.

“World War II followed less than two decades later, then the Korean War, then the Vietnam War and the Gulf War. It was only two years ago that we ended America’s longest war, the War in Afghanistan,” he said.

Originally established as Armistice Day to annually observe the end of World War I in 1918, Congress in June 1954 changed the name to Veterans Day to honor all veterans.

“As war and conflict continued so did the courage and sacrifice of American men and women who defended our nation and its interests. Many paid the ultimate price,” he said.

In 1968, Veterans Day was moved to the fourth Monday of October to create a three-day weekend. In 1978 it was moved to Nov. 11, Kleckler said.

“(It’s) the day we can honor all veterans of all wars and all eras – past, present, future, living and dead,” he said. “On this Veterans Day I am grateful to be here with you to honor all the veterans who came before us, those who stood alongside of us, and those who will come after us.”

He thanked the veterans in attendance for their service, and thanked their families.

“Veterans Day is a time when we remind our fellow Americans to stop and say thank you to those who served,” he said. “Those simple words are important but they are just the beginning. I encourage you, whether a civilian or veteran, to dig deeper. Ask questions and listen.

“Take an interest in the experience and sacrifices of those who allow us to live our own stories in a country that is safe and free. Doing so is more powerful than you know.”

.