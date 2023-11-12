Discover Dixon hosts business startup sessions

DIXON – Is anything stopping you from starting your own small business? Local leaders are here to help and answer questions.

Kim Ewoldsen, Sauk Valley Community College’s executive director of Donor Relations and Economic Development; Tom Demmer, executive director of the Lee County Industrial Development Association; and Amanda Wike, executive director of Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street, will be in attendance at the first Startup Session offered to the community at noon Friday, Nov. 17, in Dixon.

Those interested must fill out the form at swiy.co/J8mf and Wike will respond with more details on the meeting. There is no fee to register.