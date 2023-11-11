Turkey Trot 5K benefits Morrison food pantry

MORRISON - A 5K run/walk is planned for Saturday, Nov. 25, in Morrison.

The Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held at Morrison High School. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the run/walk to start at 9 a.m. Participants also can register now at www.quickscores.com/morrisonsports.

The event includes a food drive of nonperishable items for the Morrison Food Pantry. Organizers said a donor will contribute funds that will match the amount brought in through runner registrations.

For information, call Nathan Jacobs at 815-535-1105 or email at njacobs@morrisonil.org.