SVM area roundup for Thursday, Nov. 9: Dixon, Sterling boys bowling both lose

Mendota 3,428, Dixon 3,270: At Plum Hollow, the Dukes lost to the Trojans by 158 pins.
Dixon was led by David Laird’s 658 series (232, 237, 189) followed by Clark Bonnewell’s 602, Cody Geil’s 562 and Wyatt Miller’s 555. Aaron Fitzanko rolled a 307 two-game series, while Ben Zimmerman (130), Sam Gingras (132) Daniel Sotelo (191) and Oliver Haverland (133) each bowled one game for the Dukes.
Alex Holland led Mendota with a 633 series and a 279 high game.
Rochelle 3,224, Sterling 3,011: At T-Byrd Lanes, the Golden Warriors lost to the Hubs by 213 pins.
Sterling was led by Preston Near with a 540 series followed by Connor Jagitsch’s 514, Bryce Kooy’s 503, Ross Eden’s 491, Brenden Stanley’s 487 and David Oelrichs’ 476.
Ian Alvans and Andrew Powell paced Rochelle with matching 591 series.