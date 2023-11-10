Hometown Holidays street closures OK’d by Rock Falls City Council

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls City Council members unanimously approved several road closures for Hometown Holidays during their Nov. 7 meeting.

Police will begin closing the following roads in the early afternoon Friday, Nov. 17, and they will be fully closed by 4 p.m.:

West Second Street between First Avenue/Illinois Route 40 to Fifth Avenue.

East Second Street from Avenue A halfway to Wood Avenue (in front of the RW&B Park only).

No parking on the west side of the First Avenue parking lot (behind Touch of Thai 2 and Flip Side Coffee & Espresso Bar).

The road closures were requested by Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sam Smith.

“We are looking for that to be closed for the horse-drawn carriage rides to keep the community safe and the horses safe,” Smith said of the West Second Street and parking lot closures.

The East Second Street closure is where Santa will be stationed, as well as vendors and the petting zoo, she said. “We want to keep vendors off the grass and on the street,” Smith said.

In other business, council members unanimously voted to approve the following items: