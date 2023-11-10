Hennepin Canal monthly hike set for Nov. 19

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal are hosting their monthly Hike the Canal outing Sunday, Nov. 19.

This month’s hike will be from Bridge 62 to Lock 22 on the canal.

This portion of the “Hike the Hennepin” is 4.7 miles and has been named the “Red Winged Blackbird.”

Attendees will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Lock 22, where they will be shuttled to Bridge 62 to begin the hike. Directions to Lock 22 are to take Route 6 west of Sheffield about 3 1/2 miles or Route 6 east of Mineral about 1 1/2 miles, turn north (watch for the Lock 22 signs on Route 6) on county highway 300E.

The monthly hikes were developed by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal as an opportunity for everyone to get to know the canal personally by hiking it from the Illinois River to the Mississippi (including the Feeder Canal) in small legs.

You need not be a member of the Friends to join in any of the hikes.

There is no fee for the hikes, but dress appropriately for the weather.

For information, contact Gary Wagle at 309-236-6212 or hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.