Culver’s donating portion of Nov. 11 sales to Honor Flight

ROCK FALLS – Visit Culver’s of Rock Falls on Saturday, Nov. 11, and a percentage of sales will be donated to the Whiteside County Honor Flight.

Culver’s of Rock Falls and Whiteside County Honor Flight have partnered on Veterans Day for the past five years. Join them in honoring veterans by dining in, visiting the drive-thru or ordering online Saturday, Nov. 11, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

There will be an activity for kids to write thank you letters to veterans that will be handed out at the upcoming flight in the spring.

The Honor Flight celebrates America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at national memorials. Donations make it possible to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., every year at no cost.