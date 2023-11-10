November 10, 2023
Culver’s donating portion of Nov. 11 sales to Honor Flight

A group photo of all the Whiteside County Honor Flight veterans taken in front of the Arlington Amphitheater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Local News Network)

ROCK FALLS – Visit Culver’s of Rock Falls on Saturday, Nov. 11, and a percentage of sales will be donated to the Whiteside County Honor Flight.

Culver’s of Rock Falls and Whiteside County Honor Flight have partnered on Veterans Day for the past five years. Join them in honoring veterans by dining in, visiting the drive-thru or ordering online Saturday, Nov. 11, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

There will be an activity for kids to write thank you letters to veterans that will be handed out at the upcoming flight in the spring.

The Honor Flight celebrates America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at national memorials. Donations make it possible to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., every year at no cost.

