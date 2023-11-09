November 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Tampico event raises $3,000

By Shaw Local News Network
Tampico chili chefs were (from left) Carlee Rizzuto, Greg Blackert, Melissa Rizzuto, Walter Shultz, Marvin Smith, Bruce Peltier, Katelynn Peltier, Carol Shultz and Carra Newman. (Photo provided by Jenee Blackert)

TAMPICO – The Tampico Area Historical Society with the help of the Royal Neighbors – Thomas Chapter hosted a Village Friendsgiving and Admiral Reeves Chili “Bull” to raise money to repair the foundation of the historical society and museum.

The Nov. 4 event was well attended and many silent auction and bake sale items were donated.

Mayor Bruce Peltier and his daughter Katelynn took the prize of “Village Favorite” with their Green Pork Chili. There was a tie for Judge’s Choice between Carra Newman’s “Oh Deer” and Marvin Smith’s “Retired Man’s Chili.”

Most Spiciest also went to Peltier and his daughter for their “78 South 7 Pepper Facelift.” Best Non-Traditional went to “Not Another Fairytale Chili” cooked by Melissa Rizzuto.

The event raised more than $3,000 for the foundation repair.

