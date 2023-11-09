Rock Falls volleyball has been a family affair

When you’ve been at one program for 26 years, you’re bound to coach members of the same family. For Rock Falls volleyball coach Sheila Pillars, the family ties run deep.
This year’s team has six players who had older sisters come through the program and two more who are playing together.
And that group has earned some bragging rights over their older siblings: These Rockets have secured the first state finals berth for Rock Falls volleyball since the early days of the tournament in 1974 and ‘75.
“It feels special. Watching my sisters go through the program before me, I’ve always wanted to be on the court, and now I have the chance to play – and the opportunity to play at state is fun,” junior Kacie Witherow said. “So many families have gone through here and played for Sheila, and being able to reflect back and think, ‘Oh, my sisters had the same experience.’ It’s just a nice bond.”
Sister act
The Reyna sisters man the middle of the front row for the Rockets. As close-knit as Taylor and the senior class is, having her younger sister on the team adds an extra layer of fun.
“It’s actually really cool, because I never expected to be playing any high school sports with my sister, so I feel like having that is just a ‘whole family’ thing,” Taylor said. “The experience itself is just amazing. I feel like we’re both in it together. It’s exciting, and I feel like the chemistry we have on the court is just easygoing and fun.”
Taylor takes pride in setting a good example for Ari, and the sophomore is thrilled to get the chance to play with her older sister – and help Pillars finally get to state for the first time.
“It’s really nice to be a part of this team because I’ve known these girls for so long, and they’ve been helping me so much,” Ari said. “It’s really nice knowing that Sheila’s going out with a bang because of our team. Just being here knowing that next year she won’t be, but I was there to help her make it to state, to experience it is just so fun.”
All in the family
There’s another duo this season that has enjoyed this run together. Senior Claire Bickett watched her older sister, Bailey, play for the Rockets, and has been around the Rock Falls program even longer: her mom, Jolene, is Pillars’ varsity assistant and has been a coach with the Rockets for two decades.
“It’s kind of weird, but it’s really special to have her on the bench,” Claire said of her mom. “Sometimes I get angry when I hear her yell at me or tell me what shots to hit. Honestly, I think that fires me up more and I just hit the ball harder. Then it’s kind of nice after the games because she’s pretty supportive as a mom after being a coach during the match.
“But it’s not only us. I think this team is 100% like family, and we just have so much love for each other. We play for the girls next to us more than ourselves, so that makes it so special.”
While Jolene is coaching her second daughter to come through the program, the fact that she’s known this senior group as Claire’s friends since they were in elementary school has helped her make memories that she’ll treasure for the rest of her life.
“I’ve known them all so long. Watching Claire develop and just being a part of it, sometimes I don’t get to have that vision of just my kid because I’m trying to watch the whole team, so it’s good and bad,” Jolene said. “But this is just a special group, and they have a great connection.
“Being kind of a mom here for these girls, it’s just all come full circle. It’s just so special. It’s a great way to end, but I don’t want it to end.”
Following in their footsteps
Senior setter Denali Stonitsch knows what that feels like for the Bicketts and the Reynas because her freshman and sophomore seasons she played with her older sister Cadence. In 2021, they were the setters who helped lead the Rockets to the Elite Eight. Now, Denali and Rock Falls are playing at state this weekend, and Cadence and the Sauk Valley Skyhawks are playing at the NJCAA National Tournament next weekend.
Denali is thrilled to be on the team that finally made it over the hump to Normal.
“It feels nice, and it’s just honestly unbelievable and lucky being the first – just because we had a really great team sophomore year with my sister and Maya Sands and all of them. But this is the year we made it to state, and it’s pretty great,” Denali said. “My sister’s happy for us, and I’m happy for her going to nationals. We’ve done really well with Sheila, and our progress over the years has been very noticeable, so it’s a very good feeling to know we’ve done this in our last year, and in Sheila’s last year.”
The fact that Pillars nearly retired after last season before ultimately deciding to come back for one more – and the end result is her first state tournament berth – isn’t lost on her players.
“Sheila coming back for one more year, it was kind of almost like fate that it was meant to happen with this group. It just feels incredible,” said senior Sophie Chavira, who watched older sisters Emalie and Kelsi play for the Rockets. “I feel like because we made it farther than I saw my sisters go, it’s more special because it’s us doing it.”
“It’s so nice to do this for us and for her,” added Witherow, whose older sisters Katie and Kylie went through the program. “Thinking she wasn’t going to be here my junior year was a little upsetting, and then coming back and having her and getting to finish off her last year like this is just amazing. It’s a season to remember, for sure.”
Sophia Moeller didn’t get to play with older sister Elise, now in her senior year playing at Youngstown State, but as much as Sophia would’ve liked to be on the court with Elise, she’s thrilled to continue the legacy of success.
“I was always upset that my parents had me and Elise four years apart because I wish that we had at least one year in high school together. But with all the seniors, we’ve been playing with each other since fifth grade, and it’s just so easy to play with each other,” Sophia said. “Sheila’s had really good teams in the past, and I wanted us seniors to succeed and go further than the other teams, so all of us have really put in the extra work, and it’s paid off. I feel like that’s also helped give us excitement and positivity, boosting our energy and intensity.”
Those are key qualities that Rock Falls teams have been known for under Pillars: determination, grit, hustle and desire.
In fact, it’s been that way since the early years, and the stories have been told to junior Elizabeth Lombardo ever since her half-sister, Stephanie (Hernandez) DeVries, played in the first decade of Pillars’ tenure. Those two have bookended Pillars’ time at the Rock Falls helm.
“My parents like to talk about it, and my grandparents. I’ll hear a lot of old stories from back then. I never got to experience watching my sister play, but she’s definitely told me about it and her experiences with Sheila,” Lombardo said. “It shows a lot of good things for Sheila. A lot of families have been playing for her over the years. My sister was in Sheila’s early years – about 15 years ago – and now I’m finishing off her career. It’s pretty cool.”