Rock Falls volleyball has been a family affair

Keeping it in the family, many players on this year’s Rock Falls volleyball team have sisters who have played for longtime coach Sheila Pillars, who is retiring after the Rockets' trip to the state tournament this weekend. Those players include Claire Bickett (left), Denali Stonitsch, Elizabeth Lombardo, Ari Reyna, Taylor Reyna, Sophia Moeller, Kacie Witherow and Sophie Chavira. (Alex T. Paschal)