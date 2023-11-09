Light it up: Festival of Trees decks the halls at Northland Mall

STERLING – Featuring everything from gnomes and Santas to barn animals and the Grinch, the 34th annual Festival of Trees gets underway Thursday, Nov. 9, at Northland Mall in Sterling.

The fundraiser for Rock River Hospice and Home, which runs through Nov. 19, is showcasing more than 70 decorated Christmas trees – some resting on tabletops, others standing tall – to help provide hospice care to patients in financial need.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Nicci Wright, Rock River Hospice and Home’s marketing and development director. “The funds raised go toward helping families that need hospice care, helping the patient. We don’t want someone not to receive services if they don’t have the funds. The funds raised with us help us to be able to provide care at no cost to the patient.”

The festival will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, when silent bids begin for the adorned trees of all sizes and various themes set up throughout the mall. Attendees can vote for their favorite trees decorated by school organizations and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and individuals.

The festival is free to attend. Bidding will continue until the festival ends at 3 p.m. Nov. 19.

Themed trees have stories to tell

Rock Falls resident Regina Cox has been donating decorated trees to the event for the past 18 years, each one put together by her in memory of a loved one who died within the past year. She lovingly creates and shops for tree trimmings that reflect the life of the person she is memorializing. This year she donated four trees.

Wednesday morning – the second day of decorating prior to the event kickoff – she was putting the finishing touches on one of the trees as she explained the story behind it. The tree was created in memory of Marlo Carroll, who died in March. The tree features Minnie Mouse ornaments blended with trimmings featuring Carroll’s love of dogs.

Two nearby tabletop friendship trees also were donated and decorated by Cox: one with Santas for Carroll’s father, Jack, who died in December, another in memory of Larry Spinka, her niece’s father-in-law.

“I just love to make people happy,” Cox said. “I love to share joy and happiness with everyone, and give back.”

About the festival

A crowd favorite, the Country Store in the mall, will be stocked full of festive gifts, décor, handmade items and delicious baked goods and will be open throughout the event, Wright said.

A winter gala will be Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon, Wright said. Silent, live and dessert auctions that night also will raise funds for the home.

Starting Tuesday, musicians and dancers will perform during the festival. Breakfast with Santa will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 18 for a $5 suggested donation, and the Grinch will make an appearance that day. Rock-Star Donuts will be at the event, and there will be ponies wearing reindeer antlers Nov. 18 outside of the mall. Cheesekake Ko. will be at the event both weekends, Wright said.