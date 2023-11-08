Man’s body found in Rock River near Peoria Avenue bridge in Dixon

DIXON – The body of a man was found Tuesday on the south side of the Rock River, several yards southwest of the Peoria Avenue bridge.
Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a body in the water, just downstream from the bridge and near the shoreline of a sandbar that jutted out into the river. The man was white with a white beard, according to police and witness reports.
His body was removed shortly before 4 p.m.
His name was not released; notification of the man’s next of kin is pending and an investigation is underway, police said in a news release Tuesday evening.
As is procedure with such a death, Illinois State Police crime scene investigators also responded to process the scene, in case it turns out a crime may have been committed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dixon police at 815-288-4411 or the anonymous reward tipline Crimestoppers at 888-228-4488.
Shaw Local News Network editor Earleen Hinton contributed to this story.