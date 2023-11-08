Lee County court staff members wear pink for breast cancer awareness

Lee County Courthouse employees throughout October wore pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to raise funds for the cause.

Illinois 15th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Jacquelyn Ackert said judges, the State’s Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, Circuit Clerk’s Office, Probation Department, and bailiffs and local attorneys chose to get involved in breast cancer awareness by wearing pink and raising $1,435 to donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“We wanted to do something that all representatives of our local justice system could collectively participate in,” Ackert said in a news release. “We are thrilled with the participation and enthusiasm demonstrated to promote awareness and help fight this disease. There was not a day in October when the Lee County Courthouse was not filled with pink.

“Many may have been surprised to see the local judges wearing pink sneakers with suits, but it was all for a worthy cause and worth relaxing the dress code. Thank you to all that participated.”