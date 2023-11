In preparation for the team’s trip to the state tournament this weekend, Rock Falls volleyball players and their supporters dressed up downtown windows in the color green Monday. The team leaves Thursday morning and will play a semifinal game against Breese at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Maya Kobbeman adds some color to the window of Barcode in downtown Rock Falls in support of the volleyball team Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.