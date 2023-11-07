Investigators: Rock Falls man charged with hate crime, used racial slur during attack

MORRISON – A Rock Falls man is charged with a hate crime after investigators said he went after a man with a bat and used a racial slur during the attack.
According to the charging document, on Nov. 2, Ruben R. Castillo, 43, committed aggravated assault and assault, when, “by reason of [the man’s] actual or perceived race,” he took the bat and struck a wooden pillar on a porch near where the man was seated, while uttering a racial slur.
Those are the elements of a felony hate crime, which is punishable by one to three years in prison. Castillo, formerly of Rock Island, is charged in Whiteside County Court with two counts.
He also is charged with aggravated assault and assault, both misdemeanors.
Castillo pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was granted pretrial release. He has a pretrial conference Jan. 17.
He also was cited May 20, 2022, and charged July 20, 2022, with aggravated DUI alcohol with two priors, along with three traffic offenses. He has a pretrial hearing Nov. 29 in that case.
Castillo was convicted in 1998 of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and later that year for aiding a fugitive and knowingly damaging property; he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation in each case.
He lived in Rock Island at the time, according to court records