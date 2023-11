DIXON – The body of a deceased man was removed Tuesday from the Rock River several yards southwest of the Peoria Avenue bridge.

Dixon police officers were at the location throughout the afternoon, with the body visible near the shoreline of a sandbar that jutted out into the river from the south bank. The body was removed shortly before 4 p.m.

Phone calls to Dixon Police Chief Steven Howell and Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington seeking more information had not been returned as of 4:30 p.m.

Authorities walk along the Rock River's shoreline near Dixon's Peoria Avenue bridge on Tuesday as they investigate the discovery of a body. (Photo provided by Lindsey Temple)

Law enforcement officers carry a body that was found in the Rock River just a few yards from the Peoria Avenue Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. The body could be seen lying near the edge of a sand bar in shallow water. ( Earleen Hinton )