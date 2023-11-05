Pastor’s Corner: A call to embrace love and unity

The Lord moved our family to Dixon in 2021, and I quickly learned about the rich Christian heritage that has influenced not only the community we live in but our entire country.

Much like the rich soil of our farmlands, ripe for planting and harvest, Dixon has been a fertile ground where seeds of faith are sown. In the past, the Lord has not only nurtured these seeds to flourish but has also spread their bounty across the nation.

Dixon takes great pride in being the hometown of former President Ronald Reagan. It was here that he was raised with unwavering faith in God. It was here that those principles that shaped his presidency began to take root.

Furthermore, the year 1905 witnessed a revolutionary revival headed by Billy Sunday. Sunday’s fervent proclamation of the gospel of Jesus Christ ensured that the message of the cross would reach countless lives even in the pre-digital era.

To this end, our goal should be to restore the church’s holiness in these unsettled times of worldwide turmoil, uncertainty and conflict. The church must be a place where God’s truth shines brightly, where his love is not only preached but his people also demonstrate it, and where all can have life through faith in Christ.

Love is a magnificent force that reveals itself in countless ways. While it can beautifully intertwine within familial bonds, friendships and faith communities, not all expressions of love are true. Many have claimed to express love, yet their actions have brought about pain and suffering.

It’s essential to differentiate between this distorted worldly love and the pure, unchanging love of God, as clearly depicted in scripture, especially in John 3:16. These wounds, though they may run deep, can serve as a path toward healing and truth, gently leading us back to the comforting embrace of God’s true love, as revealed in the scriptures.

It is God’s love that prompts us to break down walls, challenge preconceived notions and extend compassion even to those who might seem worlds apart from us. The perfect expression of this love is the actions Christ took on the cross. Ultimately, the perfect expression of this love aims to draw souls to the saving grace and redemptive power of Jesus Christ.

By reestablishing the church’s sacredness, adorning it once more as the bride of Christ – holy and set apart – we can return our focus to our mission: loving God by keeping his commandments and loving our neighbors by upholding the testimony of our savior, Jesus Christ.

I’ve been told of a story that Billy Sunday once prophesied a revival beginning with God’s church in Dixon that would impact the world. I would love to know if it’s true. But whether true or not, I hope it inspires a deep passion in our hearts for God.

In this respect, the life of the apostle Paul can serve as an example to follow. His unconditional love, clearly stated in 1 Thessalonians 2:8 – “We loved you so much that we shared not only God’s good news but also our own lives” – along with his advice to Timothy in 1 Timothy 1:5 – “The goal of this command is love, which comes from a pure heart, a good conscience and a sincere faith” – makes it clear that the timeless message of the cross is intended to produce pure love and unwavering faith in Christ.

I urge my fellow Christians to unite with a shared purpose. By living out Christ’s love as depicted in the Bible, let’s be his presence in this community and bring healing and hope to those in need. By leading lives rooted in holiness, mirroring God’s character, we don’t just change ourselves; we inspire others. It’s not just about bringing people to church, it’s about attracting them to be the church, fostering a deeper connection with our creator.

When we love as God commands, we become more than just participants in worship or practices – we reflect his light. Sharing his love with others is a beautiful way to bring God’s grace into the lives of those around us.

This is not just about longing for a revival; it’s about becoming the revival of hope and love in Christ.

Mike Sutcliffe is president of the Dixon Area Christian Ministers Association and is the pastor of Corner Fringe Ministries – Dixon.