Rep. Fritts honors Ashton business

DIXON – For his October 2023 local business highlight, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Kozmic Salon in Ashton.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owner with a certificate of appreciation for her contributions to the community.

“I chose to honor Kozmic Salon because of their dedication to being active within the Ashton community,” Fritts said. “They participate in the Ashton Fall Festival and Ashton Christmas Walk, as well as giving discounts on haircuts to children when they go back to school in the fall.”

Kozmic Salon was founded by Kelsey Kutz in 2020. A South Dakota native, Kelsey specializes in hair color and enjoys being creative while helping customers find their own unique style.

“Kelsey is also known for her excellent customer service and positive attitude,” Fritts said. “I really appreciate that she brings positivity and kindness to the Ashton community because that’s something we could all use a little more of.”

Kozmic Salon is located at 813 Main St. in Ashton. The salon is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in the evenings by appointment. For more information or to book an appointment, email KozmicSalon@gmail.com or call 815-414-6620.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.