Dixon man charged with attempted rape

DIXON – A 37-year-old Dixon man is charged with attempted rape after investigators say he threatened to assault a woman and grabbed her genitals.
Donald J. Smith is charged with attempted criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse, punishable by three to seven, two to five and one to three years, respectively.
According to Dixon police, on Oct. 20, while she was at KSB Hospital, Smith held the woman down, told her he was going to rape her and grabbed her through her clothes.
Charges were filed Wednesday in Lee County Court.
As of Thursday, Smith was not in custody and a hearing was not yet scheduled.