New date set for Sterling man’s involuntary manslaughter sentencing

MORRISON – A new date was set Tuesday for a Sterling man who plans to change his plea and be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter.
Justin L. Casey, 21, faces two to five years in the accidental shooting of his roommate on Feb. 19.
He was to be sentenced Tuesday in Whiteside County court, but his attorney, Andrea Jaeger of Keegan, Tindal & Jaeger of Davenport, Iowa, had a scheduling conflict and asked for a continuance.
Both sides have reached an agreement in the case, Jaeger said, and State’s Attorney Terry Costello did not object, so Judge Trish Senneff reset the hearing for Dec. 6.
Casey is accused of shooting Kyle R. Schultz, 27, in the head in their home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue. Police found Schultz about 11:30 p.m.; attempts to save him failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene after midnight.
According to the charging document, Casey acted “in a reckless manner ... in that while handling a loaded firearm in the presence of Kyle R. Schultz, said defendant discharged the firearm,” causing his death.
Casey, who was arrested at the scene, is in Whiteside County jail on $250,000 bond.