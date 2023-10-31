Community Voices: Dixon Historic Theatre gearing up for Nov. 11 movies

First we would like to thank all who joined us at our Frights and Sounds Experience after the Scarecrow Fest on Oct. 21. It was a day in Dixon packed with fun options and events. Over 8,000 joined in the Scarecrow Fest, and the Chamber Mainstreet group again went over and above to keep this long-standing event filled with fresh ideas and plenty to see, do and hear.

On our end, seeing “The Wizard of Oz” in our historic theater with state-of-the-art production and sound equipment was a mix of nostalgia and pure entertainment. Those in attendance raved at the quality and loved the experience of seeing this film like never before.

Two classic movies and two hard-rockin’ bands kicked off what we hope will become a twice-a-month happening at The Dixon Historic Theatre. Our next presentation will be on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. The matinee at 3 p.m. will feature the family friendly and very popular Pixar movie, “The Incredibles”, an Academy Award-winning, animated film starring Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter as superhero parents. The evening showing will be the classic story of hope, “The Shawshank Redemption” starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins at 7:30 p.m.

We will continue to ask for your support. It is our goal to keep tickets in the $5 to $10 range, depending on the licensing cost. It is not free for us to show movies regardless of the age of the film, so please give it a try. Come see what this group of volunteer members and our two-person staff is doing to bring additional entertainment options to our community.

Hope to see you at the movies…

Mike Venier is president of The Historic Dixon Theatre Group.