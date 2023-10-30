Rock Falls man charged in attack on woman found not fit to stand trial

MORRISON – A Rock Falls man who investigators said forced his way into a woman’s home without provocation last month, beat her severely and tried to strangle her was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial Monday and ordered into treatment.
He is the second man accused of attacking a woman to be sent to treatment in less than a week.
Randy R. Radosh, 49, formerly of Crystal Lake, was charged Sept. 18 in Whiteside County court with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
Judge Trish Senneff ordered that he be evaluated.
At a hearing Monday on the status of that evaluation, as Senneff tried to talk with Radosh, Radosh repeatedly interrupted Senneff, “made numerous rambling statements about the Bible, his blood pressure, being African American despite being Caucasian, national security and accusing the court of crimes by conducting this hearing,” the court reporter wrote in the record.
Radosh was removed from the courtroom.
He has been in the Whiteside County jail since his arrest and now will be taken to a treatment facility. A status hearing is set for Jan. 26.
According to court documents, Radosh went to the woman’s home Sept. 16, and pretended to be a police officer.
Once inside, he used some sort of bludgeon, striking her repeatedly, cutting her all over her body, and strangling her with an electric power cord.
He held her down and would not let her get up. He scratched, bit, beat and choked her, and told her that he’d kill her and cut out her tongue.
A home security camera recorded the attack, according to court records that included a narrative from the woman.
Because he entered her home with the intent to commit a felony – to restrain her – Radosh was charged with burglary.
Home invasion is punishable by six to 30 years in prison, while burglary and battery are punishable by four to 15 years in this case, and unlawful restraint by one to four years.
Radosh has no criminal history in Whiteside County and no felony history in McHenry County, court records show.
The finding comes on the heels of another man accused of attacking a woman being found not mentally fit to stand trial.
Branden M. Landry, 31, recently of Clinton, Iowa, but currently homeless, raped a woman who was an acquaintance Sept. 7 in Fulton, across the bridge from Clinton, investigators said.
Landry, who has a history of mental illness, was arrested in Dixon and charged Sept. 19 with criminal sexual assault. Associate Judge James F. Heuerman on Friday ruled him mentally unfit and ordered him to undergo treatment.
A status hearing in his case is set for Jan. 26.
Criminal sexual assault carries four to 15 years in prison.
Landry, also formerly of Rochelle, has no criminal history in Whiteside County and no felony history in Ogle County, court records show.
He has misdemeanor convictions in Iowa in March 2022 for two counts of assault and one of criminal mischief, as well as in April for possession of marijuana.