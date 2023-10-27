Clinton, Iowa man accused of Fulton rape found unfit

MORRISON – A former Clinton, Iowa man accused of raping a woman in Fulton on Sept. 7 was found unfit to stand trial after a mental health evaluation, court records show.
Branden M. Landry, 31 and currently homeless, will undergo treatment; a status hearing on his case is set for Jan. 26 in Whiteside County Court.
Landry, who has a history of mental illness, was arrested on a warrant for criminal sexual assault on Sept. 19 in Dixon.
The woman was an acquaintance, Fulton Police Chief Nick Neblung said.
Criminal sexual assault carries four to 15 years in prison.
Landry, who also has lived in Rochelle, has no criminal history in Whiteside County and no felony history in Ogle County, court records show.