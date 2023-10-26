Chicago defendant in Dixon ATM fraud a no-show in court; warrant issued

DIXON – An arrest warrant was issued for a Chicago man who authorities said appears to be Lee County’s first person to flee since the elimination of cash bail Sept. 18.
Ionut Giuliano Boboc, 18, who is accused of putting a skimming device on a Dixon bank ATM to steal PIN and debit card numbers, removed his GPS tracker and did not show up at his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said.
He was charged Thursday with escape, along with two counts of identity theft.
According to the charging document in the first case, filed Oct. 19, Boboc is charged with identity theft for trying to fraudulently obtain more than $150,000, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
He also is charged with identity theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, which is punishable by four to 15 years.
Escape is punishable by two to five years in prison.
Under the terms of the pretrial release law, a defendant can be detained only if the prosecution can show the judge that they pose a real and present threat to the community, or that that person has a high likelihood of flight.
Merely living in another community does not meet the standard of high likelihood. Given he is only 18, Boboc does not appear to have a history of absconding.
According to an Oct. 20 Dixon police news release and court documents, Midland States Bank, 212 N. Hennepin Ave., contacted the department Oct. 18 to report finding the device in the drive-thru.
Boboc, who Boonstra said is believed to work with a group of thieves, was captured on video surveillance placing the device and arrested when he returned to it.
The ATM skimmer had a camera to read numbers, disguised to look like part of the ATM, and a part inserted into the card slot that reads numbers.
In some cases, the numbers can be used to make duplicate cards.
In this case, however, any money taken would have been siphoned into another account, Boonstra said.
The investigation continues.