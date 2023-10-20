Sauk Valley business briefs: Sandrock receives Cartwright Award

SPRINGFIELD – The Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois presented the Charles M. Cartwright Award to Greg Sandrock during the association’s annual convention in Peoria last week.

Sandrock, of Tampico, was presented with the award in recognition of his role as a longtime industry and association leader.

Named for Charles Cartwright, editor of the National Underwriter for more than 50 years and champion of associations and the insurance industry, the award recipient is nominated by the past three recipients, and the award is presented at the discretion of the IIA of IL executive committee to the person who has performed the most meritorious service to the insurance industry in Illinois.

The award is only given on those years when the committee feels there is a deserving recipient, according to a news release announcing the award.

Sandrock began his service to the insurance industry as a member of the Independent Farm Insurance Agents board. He served the IIA of IL as a member of the education committee and a volunteer for the junior golf tournament.

Sandrock joined the IIA of IL board of directors as Region 6 director and was soon elected to the executive committee as secretary/treasurer. Sandrock served two years as secretary/treasurer before he was recruited to advance through the executive committee chair positions.

At the conclusion of his term as president, he was elected national director, representing the interests of state association members at the national level. He has the distinction of serving in all of the association’s officer positions with the exception of chairman of the board.

While serving as national director, Sandrock joined the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America Crop Insurance Task Force and was soon named chairman of the task force.

Sandrock has attended and spoken at several state conferences and crop insurance company meetings and has developed close relationships with local and federal legislators on both sides of the aisle to ensure the farm agents’ concerns are heard when the Farm Bill is negotiated.

Sandrock completed his service as IIABA Crop Task Force chairman as well as a member of the InsurPac board of trustees, the IIABA steering committee and the IIABA government affairs committee.

In 2022, Sandrock was elected to a position on the IIABA executive committee.