Dixon-area church leaders host month-long series

DIXON – Dozens of residents came to the Loveland Community House on Monday, Oct. 9, to hear the first of four Monday evenings of public panel discussions on the topic of the Second Coming of Jesus.

The panel discussions, featuring 10 Dixon-area pastors, will continue from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 16, 23 and 30. The event, dubbed “Community Christian Conversations”, comes from the Dixon Area Christian Ministers Association.

Monday’s panel featured three pastors discussing Jesus’ statements about his Second Coming. Over the four weeks of discussions, the panelists include Bunyan Cocar of First Baptist Church, Michael Cole of The Worship Center, Andy Minch of Sauk Valley Community Church, Ray Peterson of Corner Fringe Ministries, Steve Young of Greater Life Church, Dan Bentz of Northside Baptist, Drew Williams of New Life Lutheran Church, Mike Sutcliffe of Corner Fringe Ministries, and Vinnie Marrandino, retired KSB chaplain. Questions for the panel will come from the moderator, Tom Wadsworth, and from the audience.

On Monday, Oct. 16, the panel will discuss the Second Coming prophecies in the Apostle Paul’s letters. On Oct. 23, the Book of Revelation and its statements about the end time and the millennial reign will be discussed. On the final night, Oct. 30, the pastor panel will discuss “What happens when we die?”

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served each evening.