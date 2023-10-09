Sterling man accused of stealing more than $17,000 from FISH Food Pantry

MORRISON – A 56-year-old Sterling man is charged in Whiteside County Court with stealing $17,460 from the First United Methodist Church FISH Food Pantry.
Investigators say Todd A. Cornilsen obtained the money by writing unauthorized checks on the nonprofit emergency pantry’s account from Oct. 1, 2020, until July 21, 2021.
Cornilsen pleaded not guilty Friday to theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, which is punishable by three to seven years in prison.
His next court appearance is Dec. 20.