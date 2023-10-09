October 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Sterling man accused of stealing more than $17,000 from FISH Food Pantry

By Kathleen A. Schultz

MORRISON – A 56-year-old Sterling man is charged in Whiteside County Court with stealing $17,460 from the First United Methodist Church FISH Food Pantry.

Investigators say Todd A. Cornilsen obtained the money by writing unauthorized checks on the nonprofit emergency pantry’s account from Oct. 1, 2020, until July 21, 2021.

Cornilsen pleaded not guilty Friday to theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, which is punishable by three to seven years in prison.

His next court appearance is Dec. 20.

PremiumCrime and CourtsCrimeBreakingSterlingTheft
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.