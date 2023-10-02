October 02, 2023
Symphony performs Nov. 4 in Sterling

A charter bus will run from Clinton, through Fulton and Morrison, to the Sterling concert location

Brian Dollinger

Brian Dollinger conducts the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

STERLING – The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform in Sterling’s Centennial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

The program will include Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings”, Shubert’s “Unfinished Symphony” and the overture to Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute.”

In cooperation with Community State Bank, the orchestra will run a charter bus from Clinton, through Fulton and Morrison, to the Sterling concert location. Bus reservations are required and can be made at 563-219-8084.

Adult tickets for $20 are available at the door of the concerts and all students are admitted free.

For more information, go to www.clintonsymphony.org.

