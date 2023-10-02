Symphony performs Nov. 4 in Sterling

STERLING – The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform in Sterling’s Centennial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

The program will include Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings”, Shubert’s “Unfinished Symphony” and the overture to Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute.”

In cooperation with Community State Bank, the orchestra will run a charter bus from Clinton, through Fulton and Morrison, to the Sterling concert location. Bus reservations are required and can be made at 563-219-8084.

Adult tickets for $20 are available at the door of the concerts and all students are admitted free.

For more information, go to www.clintonsymphony.org.