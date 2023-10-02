Reagan Middle School volunteers assist in Day of Caring

DIXON – Reagan Middle School Builders Club members helped the Rock River Garden Club clean up the Dixon river front for the United Way Day of Caring on Sept. 23.

Day of Caring celebrates volunteerism throughout Lee County by bringing together teams from local businesses, schools, churches, civic groups and families to complete projects and make a significant impact on the nonprofit community. This year, the Day of Caring event had 75 volunteers from 14 organizations join to tackle projects in Lee County.

The group was able to help at 12 sites completing a variety of projects. The group also provided service to Dixon PADS, Dixon Public Library, Rock River Hospice, Lee County Council on Aging, Granny Rose Animal Shelter, Lincoln School, roadside cleanup with Dixon Kiwanis, YWCA, Angel Treasures and Goodfellows.