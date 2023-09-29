Police ID ‘person of interest’ in shooting of Rock Falls teen

ROCK FALLS – Police have identified a “person of interest” in Thursday night’s shooting of a 16-year-old Rock Falls boy, but no arrest has been made, Chief Dave Pilgrim said in a news release Friday morning.
The boy, who was shot once with a handgun and wounded in the arm and chest, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria, Pilgrim said.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 10th Street.
Police still are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. There is no threat to the public, Pilgrim said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 815-622-1140.