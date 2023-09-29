Odell Library hosts Morocco travel program

MORRISON - A program titled “Land of Surprises” will be presented by Jim and Ann Camp on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Odell Public Library.

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.

To celebrate their 60th anniversary, the Camps decided to visit Morocco in western Africa. However, the pandemic hit and they had to put off their vacation until Feb. 10 to March 7, 2023. They had been fascinated by the idea of this trip, but it was more than expected. Ann described it as “an amazingly fun place.”

“The markets, called souks, were beyond imagination and so captivating,” said Ann. “Kiosks were to be found everywhere lining the streets or squares with only a small walkway, and selling everything. It was all so very, very busy.”

The Camps will detail their voyage utilizing PowerPoint. There is no charge, but donations to the library are welcome.