September 29, 2023
Shaw Local
No foul play in fatal Lowell Park explosion, Lee County sheriff says

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Dixon Rural firefighters and Lee County deputies investigated a vehicle explosion in a parking lot at Lowell Park, north of Dixon, on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. One person was found deceased in the driver's seat. Officials from the state fire marshal's office and the ATF also were called to the scene.

This vehicle was found ablaze in the Lowell Park boat ramp parking lot in Dixon Thursday morning. The body of a man was found in the driver's seat; his identity is pending an autopsy to be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday. (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON – No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday morning in Lowell Park inside a burning car after an explosion, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The man’s identity is pending the results of an autopsy, which was to be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday.

No details on the car or speculation on what might have caused the explosion have been released.

Dixon Rural Fire Department was called to the boat ramp parking about 9 a.m. on a report of a vehicle fire. The body was found in the driver’s seat by firefighters extinguishing the flames.

Evidence points to an explosion in the passenger compartment, Whelan said.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Police Crime Scene Investigation unit are assisting in the investigation.

Lowell Park is at 2114 Lowell Park Road, about 4 miles north of Dixon.

