No foul play in fatal Lowell Park explosion, Lee County sheriff says

DIXON – No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday morning in Lowell Park inside a burning car after an explosion, Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan said in a news release Friday afternoon.
The man’s identity is pending the results of an autopsy, which was to be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday.
No details on the car or speculation on what might have caused the explosion have been released.
Dixon Rural Fire Department was called to the boat ramp parking about 9 a.m. on a report of a vehicle fire. The body was found in the driver’s seat by firefighters extinguishing the flames.
Evidence points to an explosion in the passenger compartment, Whelan said.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Police Crime Scene Investigation unit are assisting in the investigation.
Lowell Park is at 2114 Lowell Park Road, about 4 miles north of Dixon.