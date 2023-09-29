17-year-old arrested in shooting of Rock Falls teen

ROCK FALLS – Police arrested a 17-year-old in Thursday’s shooting of a Rock Falls boy, 16, Rock Falls Police Chief Dave Pilgrim said.
The teen, who was not named because of his age, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.
He is from outside the area, but was staying in Rock Falls, Pilgrim said.
The 16-year-old, who was shot once with a handgun around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 10th Street, was treated for an injury to his arm and chest, and was being released Friday from OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria, he said.
There were multiple witnesses to events before and after the shooting, and to the shooting itself, which was not a random incident, the chief said.
No further information was available because detectives still are investigating.
The 17 year-old, who was arrested around 1 p.m., will be held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center pending the outcome of a detention hearing.
The aggravated battery charge is punishable by six to 30 years in prison, while aggravated discharge carried four to 15 years, and unlawful use of a weapon one to four years.
If convicted as a juvenile, the boy would be held at a juvenile facility until he turns 18, then would serve the rest of his sentence in an adult prison.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 815-622-1140.