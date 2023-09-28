Sterling man charged with involuntary manslaughter set to plead Oct. 31

MORRISON – A Sterling man charged with involuntary manslaughter who police said shot his roommate in the head Feb. 19 is set to enter a plea Oct. 31 in Whiteside County court.
Justin L. Casey, 20, faces two to five years in prison.
He is accused of shooting Kyle R. Schultz, 27, in their home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue in Sterling. Police found Schultz about 11:30 p.m. that Sunday. Attempts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene after midnight.
Casey and Schultz were among six people who lived in the two-story home, all of whom were friends and witnesses. One of the housemates called 911, Detective Maggie Ellmaker said.
There were no reports of anyone fighting that night, she said. “It was a very sad situation for everyone involved, because all of them were friends.”
Involuntary manslaughter involves reckless conduct that results in death.
According to the charging document, Casey, who turns 21 on Oct. 6, acted “in a reckless manner ... in that while handling a loaded firearm in the presence of Kyle R. Schultz, said defendant discharged the firearm,” causing his death.
Casey was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20, and has since been in Whiteside County jail on $250,000 bond.
He and his attorney, Andrea Jaeger of Keegan, Tindal & Jaeger of Davenport, Iowa, appeared before Judge Trish Senneff on Wednesday, who set a pretrial conference and plea hearing for Oct. 31.