September 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Personal care pantry marks 10 years in Rock Falls

Bear Necessities is housed at Rock Falls United Methodist Church

Bear Necessities provides free personal care items each month at the Rock Falls United Methodist Church. (Photo Provided by Bear Necessities)

ROCK FALLS – The Bear Necessities personal care pantry is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

The pantry was created by the Rock Falls United Methodist Church as a result of area factories closing their doors. The area’s 16 pantries were handling the food. The Rock Falls UMC decided personal care items also were needed. In September 2013, Bear Necessities opened its doors to the public.

The pantry is open on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon and provides basic personal hygiene products, free, to families in need. The bags consist of toilet paper, bath and laundry soap, toothpaste, paper towels and shampoo.

Additional items, such as deodorant, toothbrushes, shaving cream and feminine hygiene products, are available upon request.

The only requirement to receive the items is to present your LInk Card.

Last month, 159 families were served; 155 families were served this month.

Church member volunteers staff the pantry. Donations of cash and hygiene items are accepted.

Bear Necessities is located at Rock Falls United Methodist Church, 210 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. The phone number is 815-625-0114.

