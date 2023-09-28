Mike Conrad Trio coming to Sterling for Starlight performance

STERLING – The Mike Conrad Trio will perform at Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge in Sterling from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

They will be followed by the soulful sounds of a local favorite, the Jerry Criss Band, from 9 to 11 p.m.

Award-winning composer Mike Conrad, of the University of Northern Iowa, leads a dynamic trio featuring Katie Ernst, who is a Chicago bassist with Twin Talk, and Cassius Goens III, an Indianapolis-based drummer. On their fall 2023 tour, funded by a Jazz Road Grant, they’ll be revisiting music from their 2022 debut album “Reconnect” while diving into some new compositions inspired by members of Conrad’s family. Other stops on the tour include Muncie, Indianapolis and South Bend, Indiana; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Davenport, Iowa.

This will be the trio’s second time performing in the area, having appeared in June at the second annual Bellson Music Festival in Rock Falls.

Conrad has made a name for himself primarily as a prolific composer and arranger of big-band music. In his trio compositions, the unique musical personality of each player shines through while creating a cohesive and exciting ensemble sound.

Admission to the concert is $5 a person, paid at the door. For information, call Starlight’s Theatre & Lounge at 815-564-9430 or visit www.starlightstheatre.com.