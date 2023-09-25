Rock Falls police seek help in rash of car burglaries

ROCK FALLS – Police are seeking the public’s help, and warning people to lock their vehicles and keep their valuables out of sight, after a car was stolen and several others were burglarized early Monday.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2006 Chevy Impala, with plates that read AU81349. It has minor crash damage on the front driver side corner, Chief Dave Pilgrim said in a news release.

At least three unlocked vehicles in the south and west parts of the city were burglarized, and private surveillance recordings show a small white four-door car occupied by at least two people that appears to be involved in the crimes, the release said

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.