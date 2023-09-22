Timber Lake Playhouse hosts Fall Festival, BrewFest

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse will host a Fall Festival featuring BrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from noon to 6 p.m. The fest will include tastings of craft beers and wines, food, hay rides and activities for the whole family.

BrewFest features the popular craft beers of local breweries. Tickets range from $10 to $20 for adults and $8 for people ages 3 to 20. Included in the ticket price are tasting tickets for wine and craft beer, soft drinks, pumpkin carving, face painting, bag games, ladder hockey, hay rides, trail rides and other games and activities. There will also be food for purchase throughout the day.

Heartache Tonight, the Eagles tribute band, will be in concert at the theater at 7 p.m. From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling” a Heartache Tonight show is a true Eagles concert experience featuring all the timeless classic songs.

A Heartache Tonight concert is filled with moments designed to thrill classic rock fans: the soaring a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road”, the snarling guitars of “Life In The Fast Lane”, the anthemic country rock of “Take It Easy”; and Don Henley’s beautifully evocative “Heart Of The Matter.”

On Oct. 7, Hair Band Night returns to Timber Lake Playhouse; on Oct. 21, The Piano Men will feature the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. TLP on Oct. 29 will host its annual offering of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

BritBeat comes back to the playhouse on Nov. 4 and “Elvis Through The Years”, featuring father and son team John and Jonathan Lyons, will be featured Nov. 18.

“Million Dollar Quartet - Christmas” will be staged from Nov. 30 through Dec. 10. TLP will close its season with a showing of “The Grinch” on Dec. 16.

Tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.