SVACC to host fifth annual Manufacturing Dinner

STERLING –The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the SVACC Manufacturing Dinner, which will be Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at Sauk Valley Community College.

Manufacturing has been, and continues to be, a primary contributor to the success of the Sauk Valley area. The SVACC believes the collaboration between manufacturing and education to address workforce development and improve career pathways is critical to the growth of the Sauk Valley.

The dinner will provide discussion and highlighted programming of the Whiteside Area Career Center, Morrison Institute of Technology and Sauk Valley Community College. Additionally, manufacturing scholarships will be presented to students attending either Sauk Valley Community College or Morrison Institute of Technology.

All proceeds benefit the Chamber’s workforce development initiatives and manufacturing scholarships for local students.

Tickets for the event are $40 per person and can be bought online at saukvalleyareachamber.com/events or by calling the Chamber at 815-625-2400. For more information about the SVACC, email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.