September 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Morrison’s Harvest Hammer drew in athletes from seven states

By Shaw Local News Network
Runners take off from the starting line of the annual Harvest Hammer on Saturday in Morrison.

Runners take off from the starting line of the annual Harvest Hammer on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morrison. (Charlene Bielema)

MORRISON – The Harvest Hammer brought in participants from throughout the U.S. who ran, walked and biked their way through the annual event Saturday.

A total of 313 people preregistered for the adult races, with another 10-15 registering the day of the event, which is hosted by the Morrison Rotary Club. Participants came from Illinois, Iowa, Florida, Washington, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Georgia, according to organizer Mick Welding.

He said 113 kids registered for the youth runs. Children’s events included a one-third mile Wee Run for children pre-kindergarten through second grade; a half-mile Fun Run for second through fifth graders; and a one-mile Challenge Run for fifth through eighth graders.

Adult races included a 5K Run/Duathlon. A 3.1-mile run began at Morrison High School, while duathletes took a 21-mile bike ride through the countryside.

A Color Run, which rounded out the Harvest Hammer slate of events, was open for all ages.

