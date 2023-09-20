Morrison street projects underway

MORRISON – Work has started on Morrison’s South Cherry Street project, Morrison City Administrator Brian Melton announced Tuesday via a news release.

This year’s local street project includes South Cherry Street, North Jackson Street from the railroad tracks to East Knox Street and North Heaton Street from the railroad tracks to Lincolnway.

As part of the project, some curbing and inlets will be repaired, intersection sidewalk approaches will be reconstructed, and the road surface will be milled and overlaid with new asphalt. There will be temporary and daily road closures throughout portions of these streets as the project progresses.

The project is being funded by Rebuild Illinois, motor fuel tax funds and local 1% sales tax funds, at a cost of $379,381. The project was awarded to Martin & Company, Oregon, with engineering services completed by Willett Hofmann & Associates, of Dixon.

Projected completion date is Nov. 1, 2023.