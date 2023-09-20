CGH Home Nursing tops in patient satisfaction

STERLING – CGH Home Nursing has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a Premier Performer for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2022 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to their patients. The 2022 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,200 home health providers. With the largest Home Health Care CAHPS Survey benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

“SHP is very excited to have the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of our top-performing customers with the annual SHPBest awards. We commend these organizations for their determination to provide top-notch care to the patients and caregivers that they serve,” SHP President Kevin Vogel said.

“Having home health services available for our patients is a great asset for CGH and for the communities we serve,” said Denise Wooden, director of CGH Home Nursing. “This award is based solely on patient input from our five-county service area and is a true measure of the excellent care our home nurses provide. To receive this honor from our patients for the sixth year in a row – and in the top 5% overall – is a wonderful tribute to the dedication and commitment of our staff. It truly is the greatest compliment we can receive.”

Read about the SHPBest awards program at shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.