Dixon Lionesses choose club’s president

DIXON – The Dixon Lioness Lions Club has elected Marian Wolf as its 2023-24 president, while Sue Johnson was chosen as Lioness of the Year for 2023-24.

Dixon Lioness Gloria Schneider presented a fundraising check to Ray Navalany, a construction supervisor for Habitat for Humanity. The club is a service organization that raises funds for several charities in the area.

The club meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Those interested in joining the organization can call Ginny Stadel at 815-288-3072.