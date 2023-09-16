September 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Dixon Lionesses choose club’s president

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Lioness Lions named Sue Johnson as the Lioness of the Year for 2023-2024. Pictured are Sue Johnson and Ginny Stadel, who presented the award.

Dixon Lioness Lions named Sue Johnson as the Lioness of the Year for 2023-2024. Pictured are Johnson and Ginny Stadel, who presented the award. (Photo provided by the Dixon Lioness Lions Club)

DIXON – The Dixon Lioness Lions Club has elected Marian Wolf as its 2023-24 president, while Sue Johnson was chosen as Lioness of the Year for 2023-24.

Dixon Lioness Gloria Schneider presented a fundraising check to Ray Navalany, a construction supervisor for Habitat for Humanity. The club is a service organization that raises funds for several charities in the area.

The club meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Those interested in joining the organization can call Ginny Stadel at 815-288-3072.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois